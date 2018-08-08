Bond Bug with a Hayabusa Engine

The Bond Bug is a British three-wheeled microcar built by Bond Cars and Reliant Motor Company from 1970 to 1974. The little car originally came with a 700 cc or 750 cc inline-four that made 29-32 horsepower. However this Bond Bug that showed up to Ultimate Street Car 2018 at Santa Pod Raceway is powered by a Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle engine with considerably more horsepower. The best run recorded in the video below was 11.22 sec at 117 mph however the owner’s personal best is a 11.06 sec.

Source: VeeDubRacing