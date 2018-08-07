BMW E92 M3 with a 844 whp Turbo RB28 Inline-Six

Jake Jones is a professional drifter from South Australia who competes in a 2011 BMW E92 M3. Jake chose to power the coupe with a stroked 2.8 L RB26 inline-six that makes 844 hp at 7,556 rpm and 590 lb-ft at 7,343 rpm to the hubs on E85 fuel. The engine features a N1 RB26 block, Tomei 2.8 L stroker kit, custom RB26DETT head, BorgWarner 9174 EFR turbocharger, 1000 cc injectors, and MoTeC M150 ECU. Power goes to the rear wheels through a HGT Precision five-speed sequential transmission with a Direct Clutch twin plate clutch, custom two-piece driveshaft, and Winters Performance 10.5-inch rear end. The car rides on MCA Red series adjustable coilovers, Wisefab lower control arms and hubs.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- N1 RB26 Block
- Tomei full counter weight Crankshaft
- Tomei H beam rods
- Tomei forged pistons with titanium rings
- BARNES 4 stage Dry sump pump
- RB26DETT custom build head (Powertune “Driftsquid” Spec)
- Hypertune Intake Manifold 90mm throttle
- HKS Adj cam gears
- Mill Spec wiring loom throughout
- BorgWarner 9174 EFR turbocharger
- two Turbosmart ProGate 40 mm
- 1000 cc injectors
- Hypertune 90 mm Throttle body
- Custom header tank with bleed ports in the Head
- Remote oil filter
- Helps Metalworks Steam Pipe Exhaust Manifold
- 3.5″ straight through exhaust “PowerTune Spec”
- MoTeC M150 ECU
- MoTeC C127 dash
- Hypertune 100 mm intercooler
- FENIX performance cooling package, Radiator and oil cooler
Drivetrain:
- Direct Clutch 200 mm Twin Plate
- Braided clutch line / Brakes
- HGT Precision 5 speed sequential
- Custom 2 piece tail shaft
- ASD Winters performance 10.5-inch diff
- Drive shaft shop billet axles
- HGK Custom rear subframe
Suspension:
- MCA Red series coilover suspension
- Wisefab hubs all round
- Wisefab LCA
- Adjustable camber arms
- Adjustable toe arms
- Traction control arms rear
- Tension-castor rods
- Genuine M3 Brakes
- Double rear M3 calipers
- Braided brake lines front/rear
Body:
- Genuine M3 White paint
- Genuine M3 Kit
- Genuine Liberty Walk Body kit
- Genuine Liberty Walk Splitter
- Genuine Liberty Walk duck tail wing
- F1 Style Mirrors
Interior:
- WoodWard steering column and hub
- GDB Hydraulic hand brake
- VELO Drivers seat
- VELO passenger seat
- Velo 6 point 3″ inch harness
- Helps Metalworks full roll cage
- Fire Bomb system
- Smart wire cluster
- MOTEC C127
Wheels/Tires:
- front:
- ADVAN RS 18 x 8.5J
- 225/40/18 tires
- rear:
- WORK EQUIPS 18 x 10J
- 265/35/18 tires
Source: DriftSquid (project page), DriftSquid FB page, and DriftSquid YT channel
