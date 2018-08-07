BMW E92 M3 with a 844 whp Turbo RB28 Inline-Six

BMW E92 M3 with a Turbo RB28 Inline-Six

Jake Jones is a professional drifter from South Australia who competes in a 2011 BMW E92 M3. Jake chose to power the coupe with a stroked 2.8 L RB26 inline-six that makes 844 hp at 7,556 rpm and 590 lb-ft at 7,343 rpm to the hubs on E85 fuel. The engine features a N1 RB26 block, Tomei 2.8 L stroker kit, custom RB26DETT head, BorgWarner 9174 EFR turbocharger, 1000 cc injectors, and MoTeC M150 ECU. Power goes to the rear wheels through a HGT Precision five-speed sequential transmission with a Direct Clutch twin plate clutch, custom two-piece driveshaft, and Winters Performance 10.5-inch rear end. The car rides on MCA Red series adjustable coilovers, Wisefab lower control arms and hubs.

Full Specs:
Engine:

  • N1 RB26 Block
  • Tomei full counter weight Crankshaft
  • Tomei H beam rods
  • Tomei forged pistons with titanium rings
  • BARNES 4 stage Dry sump pump
  • RB26DETT custom build head (Powertune “Driftsquid” Spec)
  • Hypertune Intake Manifold 90mm throttle
  • HKS Adj cam gears
  • Mill Spec wiring loom throughout
  • BorgWarner 9174 EFR turbocharger
  • two Turbosmart ProGate 40 mm
  • 1000 cc injectors
  • Hypertune 90 mm Throttle body
  • Custom header tank with bleed ports in the Head
  • Remote oil filter
  • Helps Metalworks Steam Pipe Exhaust Manifold
  • 3.5″ straight through exhaust “PowerTune Spec”
  • MoTeC M150 ECU
  • MoTeC C127 dash
  • Hypertune 100 mm intercooler
  • FENIX performance cooling package, Radiator and oil cooler

Drivetrain:

  • Direct Clutch 200 mm Twin Plate
  • Braided clutch line / Brakes
  • HGT Precision 5 speed sequential
  • Custom 2 piece tail shaft
  • ASD Winters performance 10.5-inch diff
  • Drive shaft shop billet axles
  • HGK Custom rear subframe

Suspension:

  • MCA Red series coilover suspension
  • Wisefab hubs all round
  • Wisefab LCA
  • Adjustable camber arms
  • Adjustable toe arms
  • Traction control arms rear
  • Tension-castor rods
  • Genuine M3 Brakes
  • Double rear M3 calipers
  • Braided brake lines front/rear

Body:

  • Genuine M3 White paint
  • Genuine M3 Kit
  • Genuine Liberty Walk Body kit
  • Genuine Liberty Walk Splitter
  • Genuine Liberty Walk duck tail wing
  • F1 Style Mirrors

Interior:

  • WoodWard steering column and hub
  • GDB Hydraulic hand brake
  • VELO Drivers seat
  • VELO passenger seat
  • Velo 6 point 3″ inch harness
  • Helps Metalworks full roll cage
  • Fire Bomb system
  • Smart wire cluster
  • MOTEC C127

Wheels/Tires:

  • front:
  • ADVAN RS 18 x 8.5J
  • 225/40/18 tires
  • rear:
  • WORK EQUIPS 18 x 10J
  • 265/35/18 tires

Source: DriftSquid (project page), DriftSquid FB page, and DriftSquid YT channel

