BMW E92 M3 with a 844 whp Turbo RB28 Inline-Six

Jake Jones is a professional drifter from South Australia who competes in a 2011 BMW E92 M3. Jake chose to power the coupe with a stroked 2.8 L RB26 inline-six that makes 844 hp at 7,556 rpm and 590 lb-ft at 7,343 rpm to the hubs on E85 fuel. The engine features a N1 RB26 block, Tomei 2.8 L stroker kit, custom RB26DETT head, BorgWarner 9174 EFR turbocharger, 1000 cc injectors, and MoTeC M150 ECU. Power goes to the rear wheels through a HGT Precision five-speed sequential transmission with a Direct Clutch twin plate clutch, custom two-piece driveshaft, and Winters Performance 10.5-inch rear end. The car rides on MCA Red series adjustable coilovers, Wisefab lower control arms and hubs.

Full Specs:

Engine:

N1 RB26 Block

Tomei full counter weight Crankshaft

Tomei H beam rods

Tomei forged pistons with titanium rings

BARNES 4 stage Dry sump pump

RB26DETT custom build head (Powertune “Driftsquid” Spec)

Hypertune Intake Manifold 90mm throttle

HKS Adj cam gears

Mill Spec wiring loom throughout

BorgWarner 9174 EFR turbocharger

two Turbosmart ProGate 40 mm

1000 cc injectors

Hypertune 90 mm Throttle body

Custom header tank with bleed ports in the Head

Remote oil filter

Helps Metalworks Steam Pipe Exhaust Manifold

3.5″ straight through exhaust “PowerTune Spec”

MoTeC M150 ECU

MoTeC C127 dash

Hypertune 100 mm intercooler

FENIX performance cooling package, Radiator and oil cooler

Drivetrain:

Direct Clutch 200 mm Twin Plate

Braided clutch line / Brakes

HGT Precision 5 speed sequential

Custom 2 piece tail shaft

ASD Winters performance 10.5-inch diff

Drive shaft shop billet axles

HGK Custom rear subframe

Suspension:

MCA Red series coilover suspension

Wisefab hubs all round

Wisefab LCA

Adjustable camber arms

Adjustable toe arms

Traction control arms rear

Tension-castor rods

Genuine M3 Brakes

Double rear M3 calipers

Braided brake lines front/rear

Body:

Genuine M3 White paint

Genuine M3 Kit

Genuine Liberty Walk Body kit

Genuine Liberty Walk Splitter

Genuine Liberty Walk duck tail wing

F1 Style Mirrors

Interior:

WoodWard steering column and hub

GDB Hydraulic hand brake

VELO Drivers seat

VELO passenger seat

Velo 6 point 3″ inch harness

Helps Metalworks full roll cage

Fire Bomb system

Smart wire cluster

MOTEC C127

Wheels/Tires:

front:

ADVAN RS 18 x 8.5J

225/40/18 tires

rear:

WORK EQUIPS 18 x 10J

265/35/18 tires

Source: DriftSquid (project page), DriftSquid FB page, and DriftSquid YT channel