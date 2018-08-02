Holden Colorado with a LSA V8

This Holden Colorado was built by Harrop Engineering in Preston, Victoria, Australia. The company worked close with Killa Kustom to offer their own LSx powered Colorado called the Superado. They started by replacing the factory 2.8 L Duramax LWN turbo diesel inline-four and 6L50E six-speed automatic with a 6.2 L LSA V8 with and 6L80E six-speed automatic. The upgraded TVS2650 supercharger helps the engine make 516 horsepower and 589 lb-ft of torque to the hubs. The new transmission mates to the factory 4WD transfer case. If you are interested in owing your own LSx-powered Colorado, conversions start at $37K for the base LS3 and climb to $44K for the LSA with TVS2650 supercharger. You can read more about the packages offered here or in the video below.

Source: Harrop Engineering FB page and HarropTV