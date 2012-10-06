For Sale: 1947 Ford Truck Rat Rod with 454 Big-Block

If you are in the market for something very different we have the vehicle for you. Someone is selling their rat rod/pro-street hybrid 1947 Ford pickup. Looking at the exterior it easily qualifies for the rat rod theme including the dual spittoons sitting over the carbs. But if exterior is rat rod, the drivetrain is just the opposite. Under the hood you will find a professional built 454 big-block with all kinds of upgrades. I love how the exterior color is listed as “steel” and the interior color is listed as “copper”.
Full Stats:
Frame:
- custom with steel tubing
Engine:
- Chevy 454 big block 4-Bolt main. Standard bore on the crank & journals. New rings, bearings, valve job, and gaskets. Big Crane Thumper Cam
- old school Weiand Tunnel Ram from the early 70’s. Dual 1974 750CFM Holley carburetors.
- custom valve covers
- MSD distributor
- MSD HVC Ignition
- rear mounted Fluidyne High Performance radiator
Exhaust:
- custom stainless steel headers with Try-Y pipes
- side pipes are 7 inch Stove Pipes
Drivetrain:
- Saginaw 3-speed and it is mounted in reverse to get the shifter over where it needs to be
- new Ram clutch & pressure plate
- narrowed rear end with a Trac-9 Housing with a True Trac Locker out of a Winston Cup car and with a 3.82 gear
- rear hubs are Wide 5
- custom cut driveshaft with Chevy front and Ford rear
Front Suspension:
- Chevy S10 with S10 steering
- powder coated tubular A Arms
- adjustable coil over shocks
Rear Suspension:
- 4-link setup
- rear shocks are AFCO double adjustable
- shocks are $2500 apiece new
Body:
- truck was sanded down fairly smooth to the metal with enough Patina and paint left for a nice contrast
- coated with a ceramic tile water based sealer
- hood is a lift off with 3 pins
- tail lights are 40 Ford replicas
Interior:
- custom built
- floor is a sheet of copper with swirl marks from a scotch brite wheel over a treated plywood frame
- old fashioned front porch Glider Swing all framed
- floor pedals are TB & C Series 600 Race pedals
Source: eBay via Autoholics (no longer active)
One Comment
Jor
How much do you want for your rat Rod pick up