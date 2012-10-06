For Sale: 1947 Ford Truck Rat Rod with 454 Big-Block

If you are in the market for something very different we have the vehicle for you. Someone is selling their rat rod/pro-street hybrid 1947 Ford pickup. Looking at the exterior it easily qualifies for the rat rod theme including the dual spittoons sitting over the carbs. But if exterior is rat rod, the drivetrain is just the opposite. Under the hood you will find a professional built 454 big-block with all kinds of upgrades. I love how the exterior color is listed as “steel” and the interior color is listed as “copper”.

Full Stats:

Frame:

custom with steel tubing

Engine:

Chevy 454 big block 4-Bolt main. Standard bore on the crank & journals. New rings, bearings, valve job, and gaskets. Big Crane Thumper Cam

old school Weiand Tunnel Ram from the early 70’s. Dual 1974 750CFM Holley carburetors.

custom valve covers

MSD distributor

MSD HVC Ignition

rear mounted Fluidyne High Performance radiator

Exhaust:

custom stainless steel headers with Try-Y pipes

side pipes are 7 inch Stove Pipes

Drivetrain:

Saginaw 3-speed and it is mounted in reverse to get the shifter over where it needs to be

new Ram clutch & pressure plate

narrowed rear end with a Trac-9 Housing with a True Trac Locker out of a Winston Cup car and with a 3.82 gear

rear hubs are Wide 5

custom cut driveshaft with Chevy front and Ford rear

Front Suspension:

Chevy S10 with S10 steering

powder coated tubular A Arms

adjustable coil over shocks

Rear Suspension:

4-link setup

rear shocks are AFCO double adjustable

shocks are $2500 apiece new

Body:

truck was sanded down fairly smooth to the metal with enough Patina and paint left for a nice contrast

coated with a ceramic tile water based sealer

hood is a lift off with 3 pins

tail lights are 40 Ford replicas

Interior:

custom built

floor is a sheet of copper with swirl marks from a scotch brite wheel over a treated plywood frame

old fashioned front porch Glider Swing all framed

floor pedals are TB & C Series 600 Race pedals

Source: eBay via Autoholics (no longer active)