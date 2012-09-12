For Sale: 1997 BMW E36 with a LS3

A very clean 1997 BMW M3 with a LS3 from a 2008 Corvette and T-56 six-speed manual transmission from a 2006 GTO. The engine was upgraded with a FAST 92 mm throttle body and produces 443 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque while getting the car 27-28 MPH highway. The car is for sale in Orlando Florida with an asking price of $22,500 OBO. Full listing details below.
1997 BMW E36 M3 Arctic Silver coupe with 186,000 miles on chassis
Full functioning AC, PS, ABS, tach, speedo, coolant temp, fuel level, check engine light, power sunroof, power windows, power door locks, etc.
Car weighs 3160 lbs with full interior, 1/2 tank of gas, and maintains 50/50 weight distribution
Gets 27-28 MPG on highway in 6th gear
All black leather interior with “Vader” style front seats (no tears)
2008 Chevrolet Corvette LS3 with 19,000 miles
Dynojet numbers: SAE 443hp/425tq
BER ported intake manifold
F.A.S.T. Big Mouth 92mm throttle body (drive by cable)
Pat G. custom spec’d Comp Cam, dual valve springs, hardened pushrods
4″ Intake with Corvette style “credit card” MAF
Amsoil large dry air filter (cold-air style, NO heat soak)
2006 Pontiac GTO T56 6 speed transmission with 65,000 miles
Samberg motor/trans mounts and 1 3/4″ headers
2.5″ mandrel bent dual exhaust piping
Magnaflow resonated x-pipe
Vibrant high flow metallic catalytic converters
Top Speed Pro1 2.5″ dual catback
MGW Shifter
LSD rear diff ratio 3.38 matches perfectly with GTO T56 and rear tire diameter
TWM counterweight shift knob (heavy)
RAM clutch/pressure plate/lightweight flywheel
New ProSport electronic oil pressure guage/sending unit
New BMW clutch master cylinder with stainless line
New GM clutch slave cylinder with stainless line/remote bleeder
New Mason engineering clutch pedal
New AKG subframe, diff, LCA bushings
New AKG subframe reinforcements at sway bar mounting points
New rear shock mounts
New BMW front lower control arms
New EBC Redstuff brake pads
New BMW Euro floating front rotors
New BMW brake hardware
New rear cross drilled Brembo rotors
New Kosei K1 17×8.5 lightweight wheels (16.5 lbs each)
New Bridgestone Potenza RE050 Pole Position tires with 85% tread remaining
New 75mm extended wheel studs and lightweight lugs
New Vorshlag 12mm Hubcentric wheel spacers (front)
New DeatschWerks high flow fuel pump
New adjustable sway bar end links
Depo HID lowbeam headlights
New Euro radiator cover panel
H&R Sport springs
Koni adjustable shocks
Python alarm with remote keyless entry
Sony CD/MP3/USB receiver
**CF Front lip and Mason strut bar not included
Source: LS1Tech
3 Comments
christian
hello, do you have any videos on how you did the swap and what mounts you used for the ls3? pls help I’m ls3 swapping my e36
swaptastic
Below are companies that offer mounts and/or kits for swapping a LSx into an E36
http://www.vorshlag.com/index.php?cPath=1_4_63
http://jagsthatrun.com/Pages/Parts_BMW_motor_mounts.html
Tom
Do you still have this?