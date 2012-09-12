For Sale: 1997 BMW E36 with a LS3

A very clean 1997 BMW M3 with a LS3 from a 2008 Corvette and T-56 six-speed manual transmission from a 2006 GTO. The engine was upgraded with a FAST 92 mm throttle body and produces 443 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque while getting the car 27-28 MPH highway. The car is for sale in Orlando Florida with an asking price of $22,500 OBO. Full listing details below.

1997 BMW E36 M3 Arctic Silver coupe with 186,000 miles on chassis

Full functioning AC, PS, ABS, tach, speedo, coolant temp, fuel level, check engine light, power sunroof, power windows, power door locks, etc.

Car weighs 3160 lbs with full interior, 1/2 tank of gas, and maintains 50/50 weight distribution

Gets 27-28 MPG on highway in 6th gear

All black leather interior with “Vader” style front seats (no tears)

2008 Chevrolet Corvette LS3 with 19,000 miles

Dynojet numbers: SAE 443hp/425tq

BER ported intake manifold

F.A.S.T. Big Mouth 92mm throttle body (drive by cable)

Pat G. custom spec’d Comp Cam, dual valve springs, hardened pushrods

4″ Intake with Corvette style “credit card” MAF

Amsoil large dry air filter (cold-air style, NO heat soak)

2006 Pontiac GTO T56 6 speed transmission with 65,000 miles

Samberg motor/trans mounts and 1 3/4″ headers

2.5″ mandrel bent dual exhaust piping

Magnaflow resonated x-pipe

Vibrant high flow metallic catalytic converters

Top Speed Pro1 2.5″ dual catback

MGW Shifter

LSD rear diff ratio 3.38 matches perfectly with GTO T56 and rear tire diameter

TWM counterweight shift knob (heavy)

RAM clutch/pressure plate/lightweight flywheel

New ProSport electronic oil pressure guage/sending unit

New BMW clutch master cylinder with stainless line

New GM clutch slave cylinder with stainless line/remote bleeder

New Mason engineering clutch pedal

New AKG subframe, diff, LCA bushings

New AKG subframe reinforcements at sway bar mounting points

New rear shock mounts

New BMW front lower control arms

New EBC Redstuff brake pads

New BMW Euro floating front rotors

New BMW brake hardware

New rear cross drilled Brembo rotors

New Kosei K1 17×8.5 lightweight wheels (16.5 lbs each)

New Bridgestone Potenza RE050 Pole Position tires with 85% tread remaining

New 75mm extended wheel studs and lightweight lugs

New Vorshlag 12mm Hubcentric wheel spacers (front)

New DeatschWerks high flow fuel pump

New adjustable sway bar end links

Depo HID lowbeam headlights

New Euro radiator cover panel

H&R Sport springs

Koni adjustable shocks

Python alarm with remote keyless entry

Sony CD/MP3/USB receiver

**CF Front lip and Mason strut bar not included