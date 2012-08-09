Enjuku Racing’s LS1 Engine Swap Kit for Hyundai Genesis Coupe

19 Comments

Enjuku Racing's Hyundai Genesis Coupe with a LS1

Enjuku Racing now offers a LS1 swap kit for the Hyundai Genesis coupe for $2,699.99. The kit includes engine and transmission mounts, oil pan, dipstick, oil filter relocation, one-piece driveshaft, shifter extension and Hurst short shifter.

Enjuku Racing's Hyundai Genesis Coupe with a LS1

Enjuku Racing's LS1 engine swap kit for Hyundai Genesis Coupe

  1. Jeremy

    I have a 2010 genesis track edition/gt coupe and i see what The ls1 kit comes with but i need more information on whats needed to complete the transmission and rear differential or if i can use the factory diff. Car is triptronic/paddle shifted also

    Reply

    • I contacted Enjuku and this is what they said

      ER LS1 Genesis swap kit is made specifically for the F-body t56 transmission. As long as he is utilizing this transmission, the ER-spec swap kit will come with everything needed to mount the motor and transmission to the chassis properly. Transmission tunnel does not have to be modified for extra clearance for the T56 as it fits perfectly with our swap kit. The only thing that has the be modified is the opening for the shifter needs to be slotted out slightly towards the driver side to fit the shifter. We would recommend upgrading the clutch, flywheel and utilizing a Wilwood clutch master cylinder. We [Enjuku Racing] sell a adapter plate and rod extension to use a upgraded Wilwood master for $250.00. Wilwood master will run $74.99. You will also need to run a auto to manual clutch line from a 240sx or have one made with a m10x1.0 thread pitch on both ends. Stock differential should suffice but we highly recommend atleast upgrading the differential bushings for the added power and aftermarket axles. We use Drive Shaft Shop 600hp level 2 axles with a Quaife ATB Helical LSD in our supercharged LS1 Genesis with good results.

      I hope that answers your question. If it doesn’t please let me know.

      Reply

    • It sounds like it will with some modifications.

      This kit is designed for the pre 2013 Genesis 2.0L, for 2013 models some modification may be required on your subframe or engine mount bracket to fit these mounts.

      Reply

  3. Davis Wilson

    Really liking this set up but was wondering if this would fit my 2012 2.0t premium that’s an auto-manual and what specs this kit is putting out.

    Reply

  6. TOMMIE LEE JONES JR

    I’m gonna go out in left field and the twilight zone double parked and ask if this kit(LS-1)
    would fit into a 2010 Hyundai Elektra..I’m well aware of the modification factor here..Just curious…

    Reply

  7. TOMMIE LEE JONES JR

    Sorry that is supposed to read “ELANTRA” and not Elektra..Thanks in advance people!

    Reply

    • I don’t think this kit would give you any advantage over any general LSx swap when used in this application. Because of the amount of work required to convert the Elantra from transverse layout/FWD to longitudinal layout/RWD I think any kit would work. Better to get some nice cheap mounts and crossmember and then adapt the engine bay and transmission tunnel to them.

      Reply

