Enjuku Racing’s LS1 Engine Swap Kit for Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Enjuku Racing now offers a LS1 swap kit for the Hyundai Genesis coupe for $2,699.99. The kit includes engine and transmission mounts, oil pan, dipstick, oil filter relocation, one-piece driveshaft, shifter extension and Hurst short shifter.
Enjuku Racing now offers a LS1 swap kit for the Hyundai Genesis coupe for $2,699.99. The kit includes engine and transmission mounts, oil pan, dipstick, oil filter relocation, one-piece driveshaft, shifter extension and Hurst short shifter.
19 Comments
Jeremy
I have a 2010 genesis track edition/gt coupe and i see what The ls1 kit comes with but i need more information on whats needed to complete the transmission and rear differential or if i can use the factory diff. Car is triptronic/paddle shifted also
swaptastic
I contacted Enjuku and this is what they said
I hope that answers your question. If it doesn’t please let me know.
osiel barrera
I have a 2013 genesis coupe manual and i wanted to know if this kit will fit my car thank you
swaptastic
It sounds like it will with some modifications.
Davis Wilson
Really liking this set up but was wondering if this would fit my 2012 2.0t premium that’s an auto-manual and what specs this kit is putting out.
swaptastic
It should. The kit is made for 2009-2012 models. 2013+ models will work as well but might require extra modifications.
David Wilson
That’s good. What is the whp and the torque this set up is putting out?
swaptastic
I don’t think I understand your question. Are you asking how much power the red Genesis in the photos is producing?
David Wilson
Nono how much does this LS1 setup put out. Like Wheel horse power and torque wise
swaptastic
The LS1 outputs 305-350 horsepower and 350-365 lb-ft of torque depending on what year and if it was out of a Corvette or F-body.
Richard
Could this set up handle an LS3 with the t56 transmission?
swaptastic
In theory yes it should work. But I would double check with them just to make sure. They are very good at answering questions via phone and email.
Jacob
I have 2010 3.8 .. i understand this kit fits 2.0t what modification will i need to fit it on mine ?
swaptastic
It will work with the 3.8 L V6 model but you will need to contact them directly to see what modifications it will require.
TOMMIE LEE JONES JR
I’m gonna go out in left field and the twilight zone double parked and ask if this kit(LS-1)
would fit into a 2010 Hyundai Elektra..I’m well aware of the modification factor here..Just curious…
TOMMIE LEE JONES JR
Sorry that is supposed to read “ELANTRA” and not Elektra..Thanks in advance people!
swaptastic
I don’t think this kit would give you any advantage over any general LSx swap when used in this application. Because of the amount of work required to convert the Elantra from transverse layout/FWD to longitudinal layout/RWD I think any kit would work. Better to get some nice cheap mounts and crossmember and then adapt the engine bay and transmission tunnel to them.
ROBERT SALETNIK
Well this swap work with LS3 motor?
swaptastic
It should work. The only issue I could think of would be oil pickup tube with the Canton oil pan. I contacted Enjuku about it and will update this when they respond.
Update – They include a GTO oil pickup in the kit so it should work fine with a LS2. They recommend purchasing this https://www.enjukuracing.com/products/canton-racing-ls-front-sump-windage-tray.html if you want a windage tray and CTSV front accessory belt drive to bring the front accessories lower and close to the engine.