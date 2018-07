This 1977 Toyota Celica is for sale on FB in Rockford, Illinois with an asking price of $22,500. The hatchback is powered by a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 with a Turbonetics 76 mm turbocharger making 8 psi of boost. The transmission is a W58 five-speed manual with a MR2 Turbo clutch connected to a custom one-piece driveshaft and narrowed Ford 8.8-inch rear end with LSD and 3.55 gears. The coupe rides on a RA65 front subframe, billet aluminum control arms, and T3 coilovers.

Source: GT77 FB page