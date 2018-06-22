For Sale: RWD 1995 Impreza with a Ford 302 V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1995 Subaru Impreza is for sale on eBay in Cedar Hill, Texas with a current bid of $1,525 and no reserve. If this car looks familiar it’s because we covered the previous sale in 2017 where you can also read more details about the car. The Impreza is powered by a Ford 302 ci V8 connected to a T5 five-speed manual transmission and STI R180 welded rear end. You can also read more about the car in SuperStreet’s article or the build thread.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via Daily Turismo