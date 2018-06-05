Porsche 924 with a turbo Audi 1.8 L inline-four

Motor Werks Racing debuted another their 14th project from their Heritage Tribute Collection. The Porsche 924 is powered by a turbocharged Audi 1.8 L inline-four that makes 450 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque with a 8,000 rpm limit. A Rothmans International racing livery covers the 2,050 lb race car. You can hear another 1.8T scream on the dyno or from inside the Jägermeister 924.
Source: Motor Werks Racing FB page with photos by Tony Serna
still think the 1.8t finds surprisingly little use in RWD swaps. Its cheap, no drift tax like SR20s/2JZs/RBs, available all around the world, can pack a punch, VW lego allows for all sort of combinations, race pedigree and parts available (Formula 3, WRC by a bit of a leap)