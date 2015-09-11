2005 Monte Carlo SS with a Turbo LS4

Furches Performance in Indian Orchard, Massachusetts is putting the finishing touches on their 2005 Monte Carlo SS project for LS Fest 2015. The car features a transverse 5.3 L LS4 and a 75 mm Borgwarner turbocharger. The stock LS4 made around 303 horsepower and 323 lb-ft of torque so you can take a guess how much power will be going to the front wheels. I am sure we will hear more about this project after LS Fest.
Update 10/25/2015 – Added new videos of the engine and car running
Source: Furches Performance and/via Speed Society Facebook page
Quincy
Hey I have the 2001 Monte Carlo an I wanna do a engine swap but like I have someone to do it already I wanna know if I go from the 3.4L to the 5.3L wit a turbocharger will I get the same result or what please tell me what I have to do to get that same horsepower
swaptastic
I am not exactly sure how much power they will be making but you can expect to make easy 400+ on stock internals.
Quincy
Oh okay an that’s the 5.3L right cause that’s what I wanna put under my hood
Joey
Do you have the color code of the paint used on it, it looks like a sort of gun metal grey.
swaptastic
I am sorry I do not.