2005 Monte Carlo SS with a Turbo LS4

Furches Performance in Indian Orchard, Massachusetts is putting the finishing touches on their 2005 Monte Carlo SS project for LS Fest 2015. The car features a transverse 5.3 L LS4 and a 75 mm Borgwarner turbocharger. The stock LS4 made around 303 horsepower and 323 lb-ft of torque so you can take a guess how much power will be going to the front wheels. I am sure we will hear more about this project after LS Fest.

Update 10/25/2015 – Added new videos of the engine and car running

Source: Furches Performance and/via Speed Society Facebook page