1969 Mustang with a Coyote V8

This 1969 Mustang was built for Raybestos by Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois. The Mustang rides on a Schwartz Performance G-Machine chassis with a Heidts independent rear, Ridetech single-adjustable coilovers, and GT500 disc brakes. Under the hood sits a Coyote V8 with a Boss 302 intake that makes 480 horsepower. The drivetrain is a T56 Magnum six-speed, custom steel driveshaft, and John’s Industries aluminum 9-inch rear end with Truetrac differential and 3.70 gears.
Source: Schwartz Performance
One Comment
JimmyinTEXAS
These guys at Schwartz Performance are getting higher and higher on my list of premier builders. I might not need the IRS and 3.70 gears for my highway cruiser, but this is sooooo right.