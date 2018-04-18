Mazda RX-7 with a Triple-Turbo 20B

Angel Motorsports in Chesapeake, Virginia is building this Mazda RX-7 FD for a lucky customer. In the engine bay sits a peripheral ported 20B three-rotor with three BorgWarner SXE turbochargers. The company will use an Adaptronic M6000 ECU to control the engine. Power will transfer to the ground through a set of Hoosier 345 wide drag radials. The team is hoping to get it on a dyno and release a video of that soon. This isn’t the first time they build a RX-7 with a triple-turbo 20B which you can see here.

Source: Angel Motorsports FB page and Rotary Outcasts