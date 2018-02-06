1985 Mazda RX-7 with a Twin-Turbo 1UZ V8

The previous owner of this 1985 Mazda RX-7 wanted more power than the turbocharged 12A rotary could dependably support. So out went the rotary and in went a 4.0 L 1UZ V8 with two turbochargers. The engine made 439 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 93 octane fuel controlled by an Electromotive TEC3 engine management system. Behind the engine sits a T56 six-speed manual transmission and Ford 8.8-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. At some point the RX-7 changed ownership and the new owners converted the car to drag race. They are also on their second 1UZ because the previous one blew. The new engine produces 600 whp making the RX-7 capable of a 9-second quarter-mile. For more photos and details on how the car was built please view build thread 1 and build thread 2.

Source: ThatDudeinBlue and mlturbo78