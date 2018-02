Gordon Murray was looking for a company to build him a Ford Escort Mk1 and after some searching he settled on Retropower in Wykin Village, UK. The goal is to build a very nice and dependable Escort capable of being daily driven. Power will come from a Cosworth Duratec inline-four connected to a Mazda MX-5 NC six-speed manual transmission and an independent rear suspension.

Source: Retropower via Build Threads