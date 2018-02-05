For Sale: 2004 Chrysler Crossfire with a 5.3 L LSx V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 2004 Chrysler Crossfire is for sale on eBay in Pierre, South Dakota with a current bid of $3,100 and a buy-it-now price of $7,500. Someone replaced the factory installed 3.2 L M112 V6 with a 5.3 L LSx V8. The V8 features a LS2 intake, LS9 camshaft, head studs, and “other goodies”. The drivetrain features a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission and a Posi rear end. The coupe uses a 2002 Camaro gauge cluster and does not have air conditioning. The seller says it needs a compressor and bracket to work.

