For Sale: 2004 Chrysler Crossfire with a 5.3 L LSx V8

This 2004 Chrysler Crossfire is for sale on eBay in Pierre, South Dakota with a current bid of $3,100 and a buy-it-now price of $7,500. Someone replaced the factory installed 3.2 L M112 V6 with a 5.3 L LSx V8. The V8 features a LS2 intake, LS9 camshaft, head studs, and “other goodies”. The drivetrain features a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission and a Posi rear end. The coupe uses a 2002 Camaro gauge cluster and does not have air conditioning. The seller says it needs a compressor and bracket to work.
MOPARfan
I didn’t really like the Crossfire, so I don’t really care that this one is LS swapped. I never quite understood who Crossfire was for, it was to girly to be man’s car, and to ugly to be appealing to the women.
Jeff Zekas
Wow… dented door, non working a/c, and a motor with unknown mileage? You’d be better of buying a working, low mileage, stock Crossfire for $6K and just enjoying it…