Lexus IS250 With A Supercharged Toyota V12

Someone in South Africa is building one of the most unique 2007 Lexus IS250s in the world. The project is not finished but so far the builder has installed the 1GZ-FE V12 engine and a Harrop/Eaton HTV2300 supercharger. The power goal is 800 horsepower and 626 ft-lb (850 nm) of torque running off 24 psi of boost. A hole in the hood had to be cut to allow the supercharger to fit with the hood down. After all you can’t install a V12 and a supercharger in the space engineered to hold a V6 without something giving. The engine is being controlled by two Dictator ECUs and is connected to the stock automatic A960E transmission. To handle the higher power the engine has upgraded internals, custom rear sump, and the car has upgraded suspension and Porsche Cayenne turbo brakes. I can’t wait to see this finished and hear that engine sound.

Source: My.IS