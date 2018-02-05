Triumph TR6 with a Turbo Pontiac V8

Ed “Fast Eddy” Olson has owned his 1969 Triumph TR6 for 40 years. Over that time the little British car changed a lot and became a really fast. He increased the wheelbase by 14 inches thanks to a custom tube chassis. To compensate for the extra length, he stretched the doors eight inches and moved the rear wheels openings back six inches. Under the hood sits a Pontiac 400 V8 from Ed’s Mother’s Catalina purchased new in 1970. The engine is stroked to 488 ci and features Edelbrock heads, Cam-Motion hydraulic cam, and 91 mm turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a 4L80E four-speed automatic and a Ford 9-inch rear end with a Detroit Locker and 3.10 gears. The 3,000 lb car best quarter-mile at Drag Week was a 8.87 sec at 154.9 mph.

Source: 1320 Video