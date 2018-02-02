Disgustang Gets a 410 ci Windsor V8

The Disgustang is back! David and Mike originally pulled a 1969 Mustang Mach 1 from a junkyard in Colorado and got it running in episode 66. The plan is to drive the Mustang 1,300 miles to DirtFish Rally School after it sat for a year. Before setting off on the trip, they tested the Mustang with donuts in the dirt and unfortunately killed the 351 ci Windsor V8. So the team pulled the car into Steve Dulcich’s garage to swap in a stroked 410 ci Winsor V8. The new engine was built on Engine Masters and makes 480 horsepower. Then the team sets out on a great road trip and reveals the epic next episode.

Source: Roadkill