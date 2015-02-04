Citroen 2CV With A BMW Motorcycle Engine

Sparrow Automotive produces a kit which allows the Citroen 2CV to run a modern oil cooled BMW R series flat twin engines. You can use either the single or twin spark versions ranging from 850cc to 1200cc and will work with standard 2CV late style transmission or four/five-speed Citroen GS/A transmission with a Citroen Visa 625cc bell housing. The videos below show Sparrow Automotive’s test mule featuring a BMW 1100 engine producing 95 horsepower. That might not sound like a lot of power but this car only weighs 1,499 lbs (680 kg).

Source: Sparrow Automotive via ESD reader Marco