Honda Minivan with a 700+ hp Turbo H22 Inline-Four

This Honda Odyssey was built by Kyle and friends from BoostedBoiz. The daily driven Minivan is powered by a 2.2 L H22 inline-four from a Honda Prelude. The engine features a stock head with Supertech springs and retainers, eBay H-beam rods, Arias pistons, steel liners, eBay 2200 injectors, and eBay GTX3582R turbocharger. The combination is good for 727 horsepower to the wheels on 28 psi of boost. The drivetrain consists of a Clutch Masters twin-disc clutch, factory transmission, and open differential. The van impressed a lot of people at the Project Car Challenge when it went 153.21 mph in the half-mile.

Source: BoostedBoiz, Deboss Garage, and Cleetus McFarland