Quattro Debocho at The Project Car Challenge – Day 2 & 3

The Deboss Garage team competed in the Project Car Challenge with their 1990 Audi V8 they call Quattro Debocho. The team had some issues with the first event which was a half-mile shootout. After solving those issues they headed to Daytona International Speedway for the Time Attack event. There best lap driven by Steve Wilson ended with a busted water pump. After that they headed to Sebring International Speedway for track event with Justin Bell. On the second lap the core plug on the head blew out and ended the event.

Source: Deboss Garage and Deboss Garage FB page