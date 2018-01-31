For Sale: Nissan S14 with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

This Nissan S14 is for sale in Vilnius, Lithuania with an asking price of €44,000 or about $54,615. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE that makes 800 horsepower thanks to forged internals, ported head, 1600 cc injectors, and a TurboSystems HTX40641 turbocharger. Behind the engine is a PMC Motorsport flywheel, Tilton 3-plate clutch, and PMC Motorsport adapter that allows the use of a BMW GS6-530DZ six-speed manual transmission. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a custom driveshaft, welded 350Z differential, Nissan R33 axles and Z32 TT hubs. Full specifications below.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six
- forged internals
- 800 horsepower, capable of 1,000+ horsepower
- ARP bolts
- HKS camshafts
- HKS cam pulleys
- HKS timing belt
- Titan 2JZ-GTE Dampened SFI Approved Crank Pulley
- TurboSystems HTX40641 turbocharger (New)
- ported head
- Twin scroll exhaust manifold
- HKS wastegate
- Custom exhaust with V-Band connection
- Siemens 1600 cc injectors
- Sard Racing fuel rail
- TurboSmart FPR2000 fuel regulator (New)
- TIAL BOV (New)
- Custom built intake manifold w/ 90 mm throttle
- EARLS AN8 fuel lines (New)
- Large Intercooler
- Custom Made AN16 fitting Oil Catch Tank Aluminium oil sump
- ACCUSUMP 3QT Oil Accumulators
- ACCUSUMP PRO VERSION Electric EPC VALVE
Fuel:
- E85
- 36 L fuel cell with fuel level sender
- EARLS AN8 FUEL lines (New)
- EARLS AN8 FUEL lines fittings (New)
- 2.5 Ltr Round Dome Alloy Fuel Surge Tank / Swirl Pot AN8 -8 (BLACK) (New)
- Twin Bosch 044 Fuel Pump + Billet High Flow Filter Manifold Cradle Assembly KIT (New)
- 1 x Bosch 044 pump feeding swirl pot (New)
- 2 x Bosch 044 pumps feeding engine (New)
Exhaust:
- Custom exhaust with V-Band connection
Electrical:
- LINK G4 Extreme
- AIM MXL Display
- Custom made wires
- AEM X-Series Wideband UEGO AFR Sensor Controller Gauge (New) Greddy Profec B Spec II Boost Controller (New)
- LCD EWP/Fan Digital Controller (New)
Drivetrain:
- Tilton 3 plates racing clutch (New)
- PMC motorsport flywheel for 2jz-gs6530dz (New)
- PMC MOTORSPORT gearbox adapter (New)
- BMW GS6-530DZ transmission
- IRP Short shifter V3 (New)
- Custom made driveshaft
- 350z welded differential
- GTR R33 Axles
- Z32 TT rear hubs
Suspension:
- Front – Wisefab S14/S15 Lock kit
- Rear – Wisefab S14/S15 Suspension kit
- Feal coilovers
Brakes:
- Front – 350Z Brembo kit
- Rear – Double (handbrake & pedal) 350z Brembo brake kit
- OBC adjustable pedal assembly with Willwood cylinders , floor mounted
- Custom Made e-brake w/AP Racing cylinder
- Willwood Rear brakes regulator
- Rear brakes On/Off valve
- EBC Turbo groove brake discs
- High friction Carbone-Lorraine brake pads
- Braided brake lines
Cooling system:
- Rear mounted Mishimoto dual pass radiator
- BMW large single high-flow fan
- Davies Craig EWP® 150 alloy Electric Water Pump (New)
- Mishimoto Universal 25-Row Dual Pass Oil Cooler
- Power steering fluid cooler
Exterior:
- Rocket-bunny BOSS V2 fiberglass body (New)
- carbon fiber rear rocket bunny spoiler (New)
- carbon fiber roof scoop
- polycarbonate rear tinted window
- carbon fiber quarter windows with cooling double ducts Carbon-fiber side mirrors
- fiberglass doors with polycarbonate windows Mirrors instead of headlights
- LED rear lights
- LED lights on the roof
- LED brake lights on the front and rear window
- SPARE fiberglass doors without windows (New)
- SPARE polycarbonate full windows kit (New)
Interior:
- flocked fiberglass dashboard
- Sparco Pro 2000” driver seat (Homologation till 2021)
- Sparco EVO3 passenger seat (Homologation not valid)
- TAKATA 6-point HANS driver seat belts Homologation 2022)
- TAKATA 6-point passenger seat belts (Homologation 2022)
- NARDI deep-dish suede steering wheel
- SPARCO Fire extinguish system
- IRP Short shifter V3 (New)
- Willwood Rear brakes regulator (New)
- Varley Red Top 40 Battery
- Varley Red Top 40 Battery mount
Wheel:
- Forged Work Meister S1P3 in white wheels
- front – 18×9 w/ Toyo R1R Proxes
- rear – 18×11 Achiles Radial S123
- white Rota GTR
- front – 3x 17×9
- rear – 6x 17×9.5
Source: Drift and Race Parts Europe FB group and Driftworks
