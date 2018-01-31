For Sale: Nissan S14 with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

This Nissan S14 is for sale in Vilnius, Lithuania with an asking price of €44,000 or about $54,615. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE that makes 800 horsepower thanks to forged internals, ported head, 1600 cc injectors, and a TurboSystems HTX40641 turbocharger. Behind the engine is a PMC Motorsport flywheel, Tilton 3-plate clutch, and PMC Motorsport adapter that allows the use of a BMW GS6-530DZ six-speed manual transmission. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a custom driveshaft, welded 350Z differential, Nissan R33 axles and Z32 TT hubs. Full specifications below.

Full Specs:

Engine:

3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six

forged internals

800 horsepower, capable of 1,000+ horsepower

ARP bolts

HKS camshafts

HKS cam pulleys

HKS timing belt

Titan 2JZ-GTE Dampened SFI Approved Crank Pulley

TurboSystems HTX40641 turbocharger (New)

ported head

Twin scroll exhaust manifold

HKS wastegate

Custom exhaust with V-Band connection

Siemens 1600 cc injectors

Sard Racing fuel rail

TurboSmart FPR2000 fuel regulator (New)

TIAL BOV (New)

Custom built intake manifold w/ 90 mm throttle

EARLS AN8 fuel lines (New)

Large Intercooler

Custom Made AN16 fitting Oil Catch Tank Aluminium oil sump

ACCUSUMP 3QT Oil Accumulators

ACCUSUMP PRO VERSION Electric EPC VALVE

Fuel:

E85

36 L fuel cell with fuel level sender

EARLS AN8 FUEL lines (New)

EARLS AN8 FUEL lines fittings (New)

2.5 Ltr Round Dome Alloy Fuel Surge Tank / Swirl Pot AN8 -8 (BLACK) (New)

Twin Bosch 044 Fuel Pump + Billet High Flow Filter Manifold Cradle Assembly KIT (New)

1 x Bosch 044 pump feeding swirl pot (New)

2 x Bosch 044 pumps feeding engine (New)

Exhaust:

Custom exhaust with V-Band connection

Electrical:

LINK G4 Extreme

AIM MXL Display

Custom made wires

AEM X-Series Wideband UEGO AFR Sensor Controller Gauge (New) Greddy Profec B Spec II Boost Controller (New)

LCD EWP/Fan Digital Controller (New)

Drivetrain:

Tilton 3 plates racing clutch (New)

PMC motorsport flywheel for 2jz-gs6530dz (New)

PMC MOTORSPORT gearbox adapter (New)

BMW GS6-530DZ transmission

IRP Short shifter V3 (New)

Custom made driveshaft

350z welded differential

GTR R33 Axles

Z32 TT rear hubs

Suspension:

Front – Wisefab S14/S15 Lock kit

Rear – Wisefab S14/S15 Suspension kit

Feal coilovers

Brakes:

Front – 350Z Brembo kit

Rear – Double (handbrake & pedal) 350z Brembo brake kit

OBC adjustable pedal assembly with Willwood cylinders , floor mounted

Custom Made e-brake w/AP Racing cylinder

Willwood Rear brakes regulator

Rear brakes On/Off valve

EBC Turbo groove brake discs

High friction Carbone-Lorraine brake pads

Braided brake lines

Cooling system:

Rear mounted Mishimoto dual pass radiator

BMW large single high-flow fan

Davies Craig EWP® 150 alloy Electric Water Pump (New)

Mishimoto Universal 25-Row Dual Pass Oil Cooler

Power steering fluid cooler

Exterior:

Rocket-bunny BOSS V2 fiberglass body (New)

carbon fiber rear rocket bunny spoiler (New)

carbon fiber roof scoop

polycarbonate rear tinted window

carbon fiber quarter windows with cooling double ducts Carbon-fiber side mirrors

fiberglass doors with polycarbonate windows Mirrors instead of headlights

LED rear lights

LED lights on the roof

LED brake lights on the front and rear window

SPARE fiberglass doors without windows (New)

SPARE polycarbonate full windows kit (New)

Interior:

flocked fiberglass dashboard

Sparco Pro 2000” driver seat (Homologation till 2021)

Sparco EVO3 passenger seat (Homologation not valid)

TAKATA 6-point HANS driver seat belts Homologation 2022)

TAKATA 6-point passenger seat belts (Homologation 2022)

NARDI deep-dish suede steering wheel

SPARCO Fire extinguish system

IRP Short shifter V3 (New)

Willwood Rear brakes regulator (New)

Varley Red Top 40 Battery

Varley Red Top 40 Battery mount

Wheel:

Forged Work Meister S1P3 in white wheels

front – 18×9 w/ Toyo R1R Proxes

rear – 18×11 Achiles Radial S123

white Rota GTR

front – 3x 17×9

rear – 6x 17×9.5

Source: Drift and Race Parts Europe FB group and Driftworks