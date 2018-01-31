1969 Corvette with a LS3 V8

This 1969 Corvette came to V8 Speed & Resto Shop in Red Bud, Illinois for better handling and more power. The Corvette lost its original numbers-matching V8 many years earlier so the current had no issues replacing the 350 ci small-block V8. The team decided to replace the classic V8 with a 6.2 L LS3 V8 that makes 495 horsepower and 473 lb-ft of torque thanks to a Holley Dominator EFI system. They cut out the old transmission tunnel and made a new wider one to fit the bigger T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. The Corvette also features an upgraded fuel system, 17-inch Year One rally wheels, and Wilwood slotted disc brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back. View more photos of the project in the build album.

Source: V8 Speed & Resto Shop