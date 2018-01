The Skid Factory team continues working on Al’s 1999 Nissan Patrol project. The goal for the project is to swap out the factory 4.5 L TB45E inline-six for a 4.2 L TD42 diesel inline-six with a custom turbo system. This conversion is pretty straight forward compared to their other projects. In this episode the team installs the motor and changes the fuel pump.

Source: The Skid Factory and MCMTV2