Quattro Debocho at The Project Car Challenge – Day 1

The Deboss Garage team lost a lot of sleep and meals to get the 1990 Audi V8 they call Quattro Debocho finished and ready for competition. The first event was the half-mile shootout at Jumbolair Airport in Ocala, Florida. The team suffered some issues with the injectors and oil scavenge pumps being turned off. Although the issues kept the car from having a good run, Rich was happy with the performance when everything was working right. Hopefully Quattro Debocho can stretch its legs in the autocross and track events.

Source: Deboss Garage and Deboss Garage FB page