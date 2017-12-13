Ford Bronco with a Coyote V8

This 1976 Ford Bronco was built by Velocity Restorations in Pensacola, Florida. The Bronco rides on the Roadster Shop’s new RS4R 4WD IFS chassis for 1966-1977 Broncos. The chassis features 12-inches of front travel and 13-inches of rear travel thanks to Fox Factory series 2.5″ twin-tube bypass shocks and adjustable coilovers. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 with a 2.9 L Whipple supercharger connected to a 6R80 automatic transmission and Atlas 2 speed transfer case.

Source: Velocity Restorations