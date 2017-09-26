Nissan 200SX with a VR38DETT

For several seasons professional drifter Francesco Conti has competed in Drift GP with his unique Nissan 200SX. We have featured videos of the car testing here and here. What makes the car so wild is the upgraded 3.8 L VR38DETT V6 under the hood connected to a Tractive RD90 sequential transmission. The engine produces 1,000 horsepower on 21.7 psi of boost from upgraded turbochargers. Francesco decided to change things up again for the new season by swapping the S13 front to a S14 unit.

Source: Francesco Conti Drifting and NM2255 Car Videos