One Day Build: The Vanamino with a LSx V8

A team of talented friends came together to convert a Chevy Van into the “Vanamino” to help raise funds for a friend in need. The van had been sitting since 1989 and was originally purchased to source the six-cylinder engine that a previous owner had swapped into it. The team van’s back and top to convert it into a truck bed using a 1959 Ford front. They also installed a 5.3 L LSx V8 and automatic transmission. They did all this work in a single day.

Source: Jonathan W and Street Drive 64 via LS1Tech