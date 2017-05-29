Engine Masters Make Big Power With Porting

Most enthusiasts know increasing airflow through any means usually results in more power. The guys at Engine Masers took the 410 ci Mopar V8 from a previous episode and compared the stock power vs the power made from a set of ported Eldelbrock heads and ported Victor Jr. intake manifold. This resulted in 20% more horsepower (92.1 hp) and 8% more torque (39.8 lb-ft).

Source: Engine Masters