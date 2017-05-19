For Sale: 1978 Datsun 280Z with a Supercharged LSx

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.
This 1978 Datsun 280Z is for sale on eBay (ESD may earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) in Denver, Colorado. Power comes from a 6.0 L LY6 V8 that produces 537 horsepower and 514 lb-ft of torque to the wheels thanks to a Cadillac CTS-V supercharger. The engine upgrades include a TSP 225/230 cam kit, double springs, Titanium retainers, hardened push rods, CTS-V injectors, and Corvette throttle body. Drivetrain consists of a T-56 six-speed manual with a Z06 clutch, JCI driveshaft, and R200 rear end with OBX LSD and 3.45 gears.
Full Stats:
Engine:
- 2008 LY6 6.0 iron block pull out, 4X,XXX miles (LS3 type heads)
- installed using JCI mounts
- TSP 225/230 cam kit with double springs, Titanium retainers and hardened push rods
- Cadillac CTS-V supercharger, custom low profile lid, non-intercooled
- running 8.5 psi at 5280 feet ASL
- Eaton solid coupler and ADM 2.75″ pulley
- CTS-V injectors
- Walbro fuel pump
- Custom 4″ intake
- Corvette throttle body
- Full length 1-3/4″ Stainless headers into 3″ single exhaust
- PSI wiring harness
- Tuned with HP Tuners
- 537 hp and 514 lb-ft at wheels on the Dynojet at Finish Line
Driveline:
- T56 six speed transmission, miles unknown
- LS7 Z06 clutch
- Tick remote clutch bleeder
- Wilwood master cylinder
- Newer slave cylinder
- JCI driveshaft
- stock R200 housing with OBX helical LSD 3.54 gears
Supsension:
- Eibach springs
- Tokico shocks
- larger sway bars
- TTT Tension control rods
- Poly steering bushings
- Newer tie rods
- Stock brakes
Interior:
- Grant steering wheel
- Autometer guages
- New carpet
- Refinished seats
- new dash cap
Exterior:
- Fiberglass front bumper
- Urethane front valance
- Rear bumper delete
Wheels:
- Konig Rewind 15″ wheels
Misc:
- Body is very solid
- Doors, locks and hatch and hood open and close nicely
- Car weights 2800 pounds with 1/4 tank
- Starts, Runs, Drives, Idles very nicely
- Car ran 11.6@130 on 225 street tires at Bandimere (5900 feet above sea level)
Issues:
- No AC (in dash components are present)
- heat is not plumbed
- reverse lights are not hooked up
- Windshield has pitting and a couple chips
- No stereo
- Paint is driver quality, with several imperfections including a small bondo crack behind the left rear wheel (ding fill, not rust)
- paint bubbles in right quarter and left fender
- miscellaneous dings and scratches
6 Comments
ScLeCo
The only mistake I see is using an iron block engine. That plus the supercharger is adding 130-150 pounds to the front end. Lame.
Donovan
You do not understand ls swaps on these Z cars then. The weight is now more center than the original. Also who cares if it is iron block, such you want with super charger, this is taking it from the original 117hp to over 500.
ScLeCo
You do not understand the laws of physics and the effects of weight distribution. I’ve built three ls swapped 240 Z cars. How many have you built? 130-150 pounds is not insignificant. I swear to god people like you just make me shake my head. You’re so god damn ignorant it’s not even funny.
CSRT4
Having a pissing match online to show how much smarter you are makes you look like the ignorant one…
Just saying. Grow up man.
Mike
I love the idea of this. I wonder if a 3.5l ecoboost, or even the 2.0l ecoboost, would be a more driver friendly swap.
Casey Duncan
I’m in New Mexico and spoke with you about this car a couple of months ago can you please contact me again I am still interested do not have your phone number