For Sale: 1978 Datsun 280Z with a Supercharged LSx

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1978 Datsun 280Z is for sale on eBay (ESD may earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) in Denver, Colorado. Power comes from a 6.0 L LY6 V8 that produces 537 horsepower and 514 lb-ft of torque to the wheels thanks to a Cadillac CTS-V supercharger. The engine upgrades include a TSP 225/230 cam kit, double springs, Titanium retainers, hardened push rods, CTS-V injectors, and Corvette throttle body. Drivetrain consists of a T-56 six-speed manual with a Z06 clutch, JCI driveshaft, and R200 rear end with OBX LSD and 3.45 gears.

Full Stats:

Engine:

2008 LY6 6.0 iron block pull out, 4X,XXX miles (LS3 type heads)

installed using JCI mounts

TSP 225/230 cam kit with double springs, Titanium retainers and hardened push rods

Cadillac CTS-V supercharger, custom low profile lid, non-intercooled

running 8.5 psi at 5280 feet ASL

Eaton solid coupler and ADM 2.75″ pulley

CTS-V injectors

Walbro fuel pump

Custom 4″ intake

Corvette throttle body

Full length 1-3/4″ Stainless headers into 3″ single exhaust

PSI wiring harness

Tuned with HP Tuners

537 hp and 514 lb-ft at wheels on the Dynojet at Finish Line

Driveline:

T56 six speed transmission, miles unknown

LS7 Z06 clutch

Tick remote clutch bleeder

Wilwood master cylinder

Newer slave cylinder

JCI driveshaft

stock R200 housing with OBX helical LSD 3.54 gears

Supsension:

Eibach springs

Tokico shocks

larger sway bars

TTT Tension control rods

Poly steering bushings

Newer tie rods

Stock brakes

Interior:

Grant steering wheel

Autometer guages

New carpet

Refinished seats

new dash cap

Exterior:

Fiberglass front bumper

Urethane front valance

Rear bumper delete

Wheels:

Konig Rewind 15″ wheels

Misc:

Body is very solid

Doors, locks and hatch and hood open and close nicely

Car weights 2800 pounds with 1/4 tank

Starts, Runs, Drives, Idles very nicely

Car ran 11.6@130 on 225 street tires at Bandimere (5900 feet above sea level)

Issues:

No AC (in dash components are present)

heat is not plumbed

reverse lights are not hooked up

Windshield has pitting and a couple chips

No stereo

Paint is driver quality, with several imperfections including a small bondo crack behind the left rear wheel (ding fill, not rust)

paint bubbles in right quarter and left fender

miscellaneous dings and scratches

Source: eBay (ESD may earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link)