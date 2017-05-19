Honda Element J-Series Swap Kit

Honda only sold the Element with a 2.4 L K24 inline-four and if you want more power then it’s either boost or more displacement. For those that prefer displacement Mini Tec is working on a swap kit to install a J30 or J35 V6. The kit will include an adapter plate, engine mounts, and some other components. You can get a sense of quality and price range by viewing their Miata swap kit.
Source: Mini Tec
4 Comments
Tom
I’ve been waiting for something like this! Yes!
Paul
Awesome!
More info please..
swaptastic
I will continue to update on this. Right now they have only released pictures of their adapter plate and spacer.
Ricardo Fontanilla
Please continue to update us on this & the use of keeping 4wd with the swap.