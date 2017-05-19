Honda Element J-Series Swap Kit

Honda only sold the Element with a 2.4 L K24 inline-four and if you want more power then it’s either boost or more displacement. For those that prefer displacement Mini Tec is working on a swap kit to install a J30 or J35 V6. The kit will include an adapter plate, engine mounts, and some other components. You can get a sense of quality and price range by viewing their Miata swap kit.

Source: Mini Tec