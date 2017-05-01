For Sale: 2002 Honda S2000 with a LS1 V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 2002 Honda S2000 located in Wichita, Kansas is for sale on eBay (ESD may earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) with a starting bid of $25K or buy-it-now for $28K. The engine is a 5.7 L LS1 V8 with CNC machined C5 Z06 heads, MSD coil packs, Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator, and A1000 fuel pump. Behind it sits a Texas Drivetrain Performance T-56 Stage 2 six-speed manual built to handle 650 whp connected to a Exedy clutch, custom aluminum driveshaft and Ford Cobra 8.8″ rear end.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link)