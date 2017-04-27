For Sale: 4WD Delica Van with a Ford 302 V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1996 Mitsubishi Delica van is for sale on eBay (ESD may earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) with an asking price of £4,500 located in Lowestoft, Suffolk, United Kingdom. The four generation model came from the factory with either a RWD or 4WD drivetrain. The owner has lifted and upgraded the suspension with Pajero/Shogun components. They have also installed a Ford 302 ci V8 with a Performer Plus camshaft, mild head port, and Holley 600 cfm carburetor connected to an automatic transmission.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) via BangShift