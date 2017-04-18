For Sale: 1989 Porsche 944 with a 951 Turbo Inline-Four

This 1989 Porsche 944 S2 is for sale on eBay (affiliate link - we may earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) with a current bid of $8,500 and located in Burlington, Kentucky. The factory 3.0 L inline-four suffered a failure in 2011 and the previous owner swapped in a turbocharged 2.5 L inline-four from a 1986 944 Turbo (951). The engine was rebuilt before installation with some work performed on the heads. The suspension has also been upgraded with Paragons Koni Cup coilovers on all four corners and 986 front control arms. The current owner includes a lot of documentation, record, and receipts of previous work.

  2. Jim

    Nice car! The 944 is under-appreciated, likely due to its little brother, the not so great 924.

    Funny part of this article is it mentions “a failure”. As a guy who used to work at a Porsche dealer, I know the failures of those original engines very well. They paid y mortgage for years.

  3. Mark

    Looks clean i like your interior its like my 86 951 black & grey two tone yours is much cleaner did you switch Dme for turbo swap. I love 951s i have 3 86 black w b/g int 87 blk w tan leather and 89 lightblue w blue int 217 hp first 2 last 250 hp stock

