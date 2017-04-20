Saturn Sky with a 2JZ-GTE

Paul Clark owns a very unique 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line. The factory 2.0 L LNF turbo inline-four is no longer under the hood. Instead you will find a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six from a Toyota Aristo. The inline-six includes forged internals, 2000 cc injectors, ProEFI system, and BorgWarner S366 twin scroll turbocharger. It makes 520 horsepower to the wheels on low boost (13 psi). The factory Aisin AR5 five-speed manual transmission was kept thanks to a R154 bell housing, ACT HD 7M-GTE pressure plate and custom splined ceramic clutch. The 2JZ is a long motor and the condenser, intercooler, and radiator were moved forward into the bumper to make room for it.

Source: Paul Clark, @Sharpieworks, and 1320Video