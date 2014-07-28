A very nice 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass with a LS1 and 4L60E automatic transmission. Look at how clean that engine bay is. You don’t see too many of these in such nice shape.
Source: Pro-touring
Eric
I like the work on the 1972 Cutlass Supreme……Please send me your contact information as I would like to talk about.
Horse Power
Rewiring
Install source of parts
Cost
swaptastic
I recommend contacting the owner through the Pro-touring forum here http://www.pro-touring.com/threads/108700-Ls1-1972-cutlass
Ellis
I am having problems installing my motor mounts on 1972 olds cutlass
What type can I use and where can get them
swaptastic
You can find several companies in our swap kit directory https://www.engineswapdepot.com/?page_id=9 selling A-body mounts.