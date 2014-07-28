1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass with a LS1

A very nice 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass with a LS1 and 4L60E automatic transmission. Look at how clean that engine bay is. You don’t see too many of these in such nice shape.

Source: Pro-touring

  1. Eric

    I like the work on the 1972 Cutlass Supreme……Please send me your contact information as I would like to talk about.
    Horse Power
    Rewiring
    Install source of parts
    Cost

