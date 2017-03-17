For Sale: 2004 Honda S2000 with a LS7 V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 2004 Honda S2000 is for sale in Kent, Washington listed on eBay (affiliate link - we earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link). We wrote first about this project back in 2010 and I am happy to see it again. The factory powertrain was replaced with a 7.0 L LS7 V8 with a 100 shot of nitrous, T-56 six-speed manual transmission and Ford 8.8″ IRS from a Cobra R. Handling was improved with Toda Fight-ex coilovers and AP six-piston 14″ disc brake front and rear.

