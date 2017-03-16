For Sale: 1973 Datsun 240Z with a Turbo L28

This 1973 Datsun 240Z is for sale in San José, California and listed on Bring A Trailer. The current owner found the coupe as a roller had a 2.8 L L28DET inline-six and five-speed manual transmission from a 1982 280ZX installed. The engine consists of a F54 block, P90 head, Garrett t3/t4 turbocharger, 60 mm throttle body, Bosch 440 cc injectors and a lot more (details listed below). Behind the five-speed sits a R200 differential with 3.70 gears. The sale includes an extra five-speed manual transmission.
Full Stats:
Engine:
- 2.8 L L28 inline-six from a 1982 280ZX
- P90 head
- F54 block
- ARP head studs
- Garrett t3/t4 60 trim turbo
- Tial 44mm external waste gate with custom dump tubes
- Greddy type R BOV
- Tech3 manual boost controller
- Custom intercooler
- Custom interooler piping by spoolin performance
- Custom V-band 3inch exhaust by spoolin performance
- 60mm throttle body
- JSK Fuel Rail with fuel pressure gauge
- Bosch 440 cc injectors
- Bosch 044 fuel pump
- -6an steel braided fuel lines
- Aeromotive Fuel pressure regulator
- MSD 6al ignition box
- MSD Blaster 2 coil.
- NGK Iridium 7 heat range spark plugs
- Champion aluminum radiator.
- two 12″ electric cooling fans
- 160 degree range Nissan thermostat
- Z31 ECU with Nistune board installed
- Z32 Mass Airflow meter
Drivetrain:
- 5-speed manual transmission from a 1982 280ZX
- R200 differential 3.7 gears
Suspension:
- Datsun Spirit Coilovers
- 250lb springs
- Tokico illumina shocks
- Front Cusco pillow ball mounts
- Front Cusco strut bar
- Custom welded rear strut bar
- MSA 1” front and rear sway bars
- MSA camber eccentrics for front and rear control arms
- Full Energy Suspension polyurethane bushings
