For Sale: 1973 Datsun 240Z with a Turbo L28

1 Comment

1973 Datsun 240Z with a L28DET inline-six

This 1973 Datsun 240Z is for sale in San José, California and listed on Bring A Trailer. The current owner found the coupe as a roller had a 2.8 L L28DET inline-six and five-speed manual transmission from a 1982 280ZX installed. The engine consists of a F54 block, P90 head, Garrett t3/t4 turbocharger, 60 mm throttle body, Bosch 440 cc injectors and a lot more (details listed below). Behind the five-speed sits a R200 differential with 3.70 gears. The sale includes an extra five-speed manual transmission.

1973 Datsun 240Z with a L28DET inline-six

1973 Datsun 240Z with a L28DET inline-six

1973 Datsun 240Z with a L28DET inline-six

1973 Datsun 240Z with a L28DET inline-six

1973 Datsun 240Z with a L28DET inline-six

1973 Datsun 240Z with a L28DET inline-six

1973 Datsun 240Z with a L28DET inline-six

1973 Datsun 240Z with a L28DET inline-six

Full Stats:
Engine:

  • 2.8 L L28 inline-six from a 1982 280ZX
  • P90 head
  • F54 block
  • ARP head studs
  • Garrett t3/t4 60 trim turbo
  • Tial 44mm external waste gate with custom dump tubes
  • Greddy type R BOV
  • Tech3 manual boost controller
  • Custom intercooler
  • Custom interooler piping by spoolin performance
  • Custom V-band 3inch exhaust by spoolin performance
  • 60mm throttle body
  • JSK Fuel Rail with fuel pressure gauge
  • Bosch 440 cc injectors
  • Bosch 044 fuel pump
  • -6an steel braided fuel lines
  • Aeromotive Fuel pressure regulator
  • MSD 6al ignition box
  • MSD Blaster 2 coil.
  • NGK Iridium 7 heat range spark plugs
  • Champion aluminum radiator.
  • two 12″ electric cooling fans
  • 160 degree range Nissan thermostat
  • Z31 ECU with Nistune board installed
  • Z32 Mass Airflow meter

Drivetrain:

  • 5-speed manual transmission from a 1982 280ZX
  • R200 differential 3.7 gears

Suspension:

  • Datsun Spirit Coilovers
  • 250lb springs
  • Tokico illumina shocks
  • Front Cusco pillow ball mounts
  • Front Cusco strut bar
  • Custom welded rear strut bar
  • MSA 1” front and rear sway bars
  • MSA camber eccentrics for front and rear control arms
  • Full Energy Suspension polyurethane bushings

Source: Bring A Trailer via ESD reader

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.