For Sale: AWD Motorcycle with a Twin-Turbo Diesel V-Twin

Head Turner Customs is selling their hydrostatic AWD custom motorcycle on eBay. The bike is located in Norcross, Georgia and the buy-it-now price is $14,900 so you can expect the reserve to be close to that. Each wheel is turned by Eaton 2000-series hydraulic hub motors which are powered by a Prince hydraulic gear pump. The pump is powered by a 840 cc Yanmar diesel V-twin with two RHB31 turbochargers. For more details please read our previous article. They are following this project up with a turbo diesel powered reverse trike.
Source: eBay
4 Comments
Lord Zedd
Is that thing a joke? 35hp, huge amount of embarrassing smoke, Chinese yanclone engines and it can barely accelerate up to 30mph. It is the literal embodiment of “all show, no go”.
Lance N.
Is it a joke? Slow, yanclone engine, embarrassing smoke and one too many turbos for the engine. It can’t even go past 40mph. Its the perfect example of “all show and no go”.
Jim
It might require a little tuning. Okay, a bunch of tuning.
Charles
What hydraulic pump is used on that bike?
What is the flow rate/max pressure?