Toyota Starlet with a SR20DET

The guy who brought you the Project Fury Celica put together a great interview and video on his friend Julian’s 1982 Toyota Starlet. The car was previously powered by a 1.6 L 4A-GE inline-four but was swapped to a 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four. The engine has been kept stock including the factory Garrett turbocharger. Behind the engine is a five-speed manual transmission from a Nissan S13. Probably most striking modification is the reproduction TRD N2 body kit and baby blue paint. Listen as Julian explains how his car was transformed over the course of three months.

Update 5/5/17 – If you are looking for more power from your SR20 check out Drifted’s SR20 tuning guide.

Source: n0eLoL