Volvo 244 with an Audi V8

This 1980 Volvo 244 came from the factory with a 2.4 L diesel inline-six however this owner wanted a few more cylinders. The Volvo is now powered by an 4.2 L Audi ABZ V8 which produces 292 horsepower and 279 lb-ft (379 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. The engine is controlled via a EMU ECU and fed by a Bosche 044 fuel pump. The V8 engine bolts up to the factory Volvo five-speed manual transmission (M47 or M90) because they share the same bolt pattern. The transmission uses a custom flywheel and clutch and a pressure plate from a 2.7 Audi AGB V6. The factory driveshaft was extended to meet with the original rear end with a welded differential. Brakes were upgraded using Alfa Romeo 323 mm discs and 4 piston calipers up front and 280 mm disc with 2 piston calipers in back.

Source: Racing Forum (build thread/Polish) via Piotr

