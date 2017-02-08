For Sale: 1964 MGB with a Ford V8

If you feed off attention your vehicle receives than this 1964 MGB rat rod will never let you go hungry. The owner says almost everything is custom and looking through the photos it’s easy to see. The powertrain consists of a Ford 302 ci V8, C6 three-speed automatic transmission and Dodge Ram truck rear end with 3.25 gears. The roadster’s extreme rake angle, wider rear track, huge radiator, and cattle skull finish off the look. The project is for sale in Fayetteville, Arkansas with an asking price of $6,200 OBO.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via MG Experience