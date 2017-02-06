VW Jetta with a GSX-R1000 Engine

The guys that brought you an Audi A6 with a W12 and a Jetta with a VR6 and W8 just debuted their newest creation; a Jetta powered by a motorcycle engine. This fourth generation Jetta is now powered by a 1000 cc inline-four from a 2005 Suzuki GSX-R1000. The engine produces about 164 horsepower and is controlled using a Megasquirt ECU. A custom driveshaft was made to connect the output from the motorcycle transmission to the Jetta transmission. This allows the car to keep reverse. To drive the car the driver starts in 3rd gear on the VW transmission and after going through a few gears on the motorcycle transmission then shifts the VW transmission to 4th or 5th. The next phase involves a turbocharger.
Source: Punchbuggies Racing
MOPARfan
Engine with no torque in a car that weighs 2600 plus pounds seems like a “good” idea.
Bill Venables
Totally thinking the same thing! There is a hundred different engines to choose from other than a squazuki POS. A TDI V10, Quattro, mk5 Jetta would be ridiculous. Maybe the exhaust could get dumped out the lower fender so you could hear that vgt wastegate bounce. Shit I think I’m going to build it. Oh and a compound Turbo setup.
swaptastic
Did you see the other vehicles he built? I think this one they wanted to try something really different.
Travis
Man my Honda Civic CRX with a B16 made 139HP to the wheels with 90ft lbs torque. On a good day, in a gutted car it still ran low 13’s in the 1/4 mile, while popping out of 3rd gear…Now I’ve got a GSXR1000 and it currently makes 190HP TO THE REAR TIRE , with 92ft lbs torque. It murders that B16 which is a legendary engine it’s self! The GSXR ENGINE is also legendary, Suzuki innovated the term superbikes! They started it all… Reliability is top notch you can track it everyday and see 40K minimum miles, or sport tour and see 100K plus miles.. Suzuki builds the King quad, and a hayabusa, and a gixxer..which are the most reliable machines around! This was a interested swap. Go turbo and make a easy reliable 250-300 WHP AND that’s a fast ass jetta. Don’t hate on Suzuki guys.. They make ultra reliable bikes!