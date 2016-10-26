MGB with a Camaro 3.4 L V6

BMC British Automobile is a company located in Isanti, Minnesota that restores and works on British cars. Although they install several different engines into many British cars they are best known for installing GM V6 engines into MGBs.

This 1974 MGB received one of BMC British Automobile’s conversions. They installed the 3.4 L L32 V6 and five-speed manual transmission from a 1993-1995 Camaro/Firebird using their custom mounts. This increased the car’s power from 87 hp and 103 lb-ft of torque to 160 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque.

The 1962-1980 MGB require different parts lists since body and cooling systems vary. Even air conditioning changes will cause the PCM, alternator, and ignition system to change locations and requires a different wiring harness. This is why BMC British Automobile keeps custom build lists according to customers’ requirements.

If you are interested in increasing power in your MGB you can send it to BMC Auto or you can purchase one of their MGB 3.4 L V6 swap kit. They also informed us they are developing a V8 conversion kit.

