1969 Valiant with a 6.4 L HEMI

When Don Montgomery wanted his sun soaked 1969 Plymouth Valiant to gain a new life he sent it to Greening Auto Company in Cullman, Alabama. There the car received the name “Pissed Off” and became one wild Mopar.

Under the hood sits a Gen 3 6.4 L (392 ci) HEMI V8 with an Eight Stack Fuel Injections system. The engine was built and tuned by Erin Carpenter from Carma Performance. Running off a Holley Dominator EFI system the engine produces 452 horsepower and 402 lb-ft.

Behind the engine is a Bowler T-56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce clutch and a Strange 9″ rear end with 3.89 gears.

Under the detailed metalwork and paint sits an Art Morrison chassis with IFS and four-link rear suspension. RideTech coilers and Baer six-piston disc brakes are found on all four corners.

Source: Greening Auto Company, Hot Rod and photos by Robert McGaffin