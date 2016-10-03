For Sale: 2003 BMW 330i with a 6.2 L LSx

This 2003 BMW 330i is for sale in Detroit with an asking price of $27,000. Under the hood sits a 6.2 L LSx V8 made from a LS3 block and everything else is from a L92 from a Cadillac Escalade. The engines has minor upgrades including some head work and SMC Performance cam which helps produce 459 horsepower to the rear wheels. Behind the engine sits a T-56 six-speed manual transmission with upgraded internals and a LS7 clutch connected to a BMW E46 M3 LSD rear end via a one-piece aluminum driveshaft. The owner daily drives the vehicle and everything works except the MPG guage, traction control and cruise control.

Body

127k miles (swap completed at 121k miles)

Good condition — no rust

Paint — 7/10 (black tends to show every scratch and swirl mark)

Interior — 7/10, leather in good condition. Re-wrapped alcantara wheel, newer shift knob, ZHP specific trim and alcantara shift boot and park brake boot

ZHP specific front and rear fasia ad lip spoiler

Both foglights replaced (these tend to crack regularly)

Engine

L92 (truck version of LS3) pulled from and Escalade at 70k miles

An ear on the block broke during build so I sourced a brand new LS3 block and swapped everything over

New rings and bearings

Full head rework including new LS3 valves (hollow stem on exhaust side) and aftermarket springs and pushrods

Mild cam from SMC performance

Vorshlag headers with dual 3″ exhaust

Vorshlag engine mounts, but changed to lower durometer polyurethane to improve NVH

New water pump, alternator and A/C compressor. Turn One P/S pump

Customer C&R radiator with 55mm core and a 16″ Spal high volume fan

Z06 oil cooler

LS7 clutch

Holley hotrod oil pan with optional baffling

459hp at the rear wheels (see dyno sheet)

Driveline

T56 trans from a 2002 Camaro

Upgraded to carbon synchro rings, bronze shift fork pads and iron 1-2 shift fork

Hurst shifter grafted to the stock BMW shift level

3″ diameter one piece aluminum drive shaft

E46 M3 210mm diff with LSD and larger M3 half shafts

Vorshlag trans crossmember modified to accept stock F-body mount (really reduced NVH over what was essentially a solid mount from Vorshlag)

Suspension

E46 M3 front LCAs and spindles

E46 M3 rear trailing arms and adjustable LCAs

TC Kline DA dampers with camber plates and height adjusters. 450lb/in from springs and 500lb/in rears

Turner adjustable sway bars front and rear

Wheels

18 X 9.5 Apex ARC 8 wheel in hyper black all around

One wheel has a scuff mark, but all are straight

Brakes

Stoptech ST-40 calipers

Stoptech 355mm floating rotors all around

Controls/wiring

GM E38 standalone ECU

All tuning was done by Phil Hoeffler (aka Dr. Phil) with a focus on drivability vs. absolute peak hp numbers

I have an HPTuners setup and all of the tune files that would be included in the sale

EFI Connection engine harness (all new connectors, wires, etc.)

Using stock BMW DBW accelerator pedal so placement for heel and toe is stock

Using an Arduino setup from Thaniel to convert CAN signal between GM and BMW protocol to run the cluster and A/C function. I have an on/off switch in the glove box for the Arduino so that it does not interfere with data logging.

Analog gauges in center console for water temp, oil temp and oil pressure

Source: Craigslist (screen capture of ad) via ESD reader Felix Ryder