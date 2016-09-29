One of Won’s Duramax Camaro and Cummins Charger Video

Nathan Mueller enjoys building really unique vehicles that others doubt are possible. His company One of Won has built a Cummins powered Cadillac de Ville and Dodge Charger, and recently a Duramax powered 2010 Camaro. The company created a video detailing all the work that it took to make this unique projects.
2006 Dodge Charger with a Cummins 6BT diesel inline-six
2010 Chevy Camaro with a Duramax LMM diesel V8
Source: One of Won
3 Comments
Harrison R Longcrier
You can’t help but wonder if a powerstroke mustang is in the works for one of won.
swaptastic
A 6th generation Mustang with a power stroke would be pretty wild.
Pedro
How much for a similar build to the camaro I have a fully built motor and full build stage 5 Ppe transmission