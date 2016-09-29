One of Won’s Duramax Camaro and Cummins Charger Video

Nathan Mueller enjoys building really unique vehicles that others doubt are possible. His company One of Won has built a Cummins powered Cadillac de Ville and Dodge Charger, and recently a Duramax powered 2010 Camaro. The company created a video detailing all the work that it took to make this unique projects.

2006 Dodge Charger with a Cummins 6BT diesel inline-six
2006 Dodge Charger with a Cummins 6BT

2006 Dodge Charger with a Cummins 6BT

2010 Chevy Camaro with a Duramax LMM diesel V8
2010 Camaro with a Duramax LMM V8

2010 Camaro with a Duramax LMM V8

Source: One of Won

