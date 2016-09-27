Chevy C-10 with a Twin-Turbo 24v Cummins

The owner of this third generation Chevy C-10 truck decided to see what it could do at Drag Week. Under the hood sits a 24v Cummins inline-six with a Bosch P7100 injection pump “P-pump conversion” and compound twin-turbo system. All together the system makes 906 horsepower and 1,685 lb-ft of torque. Running through a rear end with 3.50 gears the truck managed a best time of 10.29 sec at 129 mph. At the end of drag week the owner found out the smaller turbo was actually reducing boost. That issue is now fixed and we should be seeing the truck achieve single-digit passes.
Source: 1320Video
4 Comments
Jessie harris
It was stolen from me if seen call police and take a pic. It was stolen Oct 29 2017 722am reward if found.please help. Jessie harris
swaptastic
I am sorry to hear that Jessie and I hope you can find it. Could you share the approximate area so readers can be on the lookout?
Jessie harris
It was stolen from Dayton Ohio oct 29 2017 7:22am out of the comfort inn parking lot.
Jessie harris
If Cummins parts or racepak or 47re ford 9 inch 40 spline 3.55 gear pops up.i can identify everything. Head block inj pump.i hand built everything and know details. Everything is modified in my own way.oil pan.pickup tube.chassis. I can i.d.thank you