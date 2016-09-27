Chevy C-10 with a Twin-Turbo 24v Cummins

Chevy C-10 with a twin-turbo 24v Cummins inline-six

The owner of this third generation Chevy C-10 truck decided to see what it could do at Drag Week. Under the hood sits a 24v Cummins inline-six with a Bosch P7100 injection pump “P-pump conversion” and compound twin-turbo system. All together the system makes 906 horsepower and 1,685 lb-ft of torque. Running through a rear end with 3.50 gears the truck managed a best time of 10.29 sec at 129 mph. At the end of drag week the owner found out the smaller turbo was actually reducing boost. That issue is now fixed and we should be seeing the truck achieve single-digit passes.

Source: 1320Video

