Billet 2JZ Head Combines the Best From Dual VVT-i and VTEC

SupraSport in Haarlem, Netherlands has just finished work on their billet 2JZ head prototype. The company has taken the best parts from Toyota’s VVT-i and Honda’s VTEC technology and combined them into one head. The head comes with two camshaft profiles, a mild 245° duration and 8.25 mm lift for cruising and an aggressive 300° duration and 13.25 mm lift for high RPM and boost. This gives your 2JZ the best of both worlds, good fuel economy and crazy power when you want it. The company will also offer either fixed gears or dual VVT-i with a 2JZ VVT-i intake and 3S-GE BEAMS exhaust. Another nice feature is the ability to adjust valve lash with a screw driver and 10 mm wrench thanks to K20 rockers. SupraSport estimates a complete head will cost about $15K.

If you really want overkill then add a billet 2JZ block by Mazworx and you have yourself one really mean inline-six. Fitzpatrick Racing will soon be pushing 100 psi of boost on their billet block.

Source: SupraSport FB post and SupraSport.nl (more photos)