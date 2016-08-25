VW Beetle with a Honda CBR1000RR Engine

Jørn Tangen turned some heads when he took his 1971 Volkswagen Beetle called “1302 RRR” from his home in Drammen, Norway to Gatebil 2016. The Beetle’s powertrain consists of a 999 cc inline-four and six-speed transmission from a Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle. The engine produces around 175 horsepower and 103-112 lb-ft of torque depending on which model year it is. A chain takes the power to a custom housed Quaife ATB limited-slip differential. The transmission is controlled via a TransLogic Powershift system with a paddle shifter and displayed on a Koso dash. The Beetle uses electric motor to reverse. The car only weighs 1,433-1,543 lb (650-700 kg) thanks to about a thousand holes drilled in the body. Jørn plans on installing a turbo system in 2017.

Source: møkkakjeller’n FB page and Gatebil.no via Speedhunters