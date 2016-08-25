VW Beetle with a Honda CBR1000RR Engine

Jørn Tangen turned some heads when he took his 1971 Volkswagen Beetle called “1302 RRR” from his home in Drammen, Norway to Gatebil 2016. The Beetle’s powertrain consists of a 999 cc inline-four and six-speed transmission from a Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle. The engine produces around 175 horsepower and 103-112 lb-ft of torque depending on which model year it is. A chain takes the power to a custom housed Quaife ATB limited-slip differential. The transmission is controlled via a TransLogic Powershift system with a paddle shifter and displayed on a Koso dash. The Beetle uses electric motor to reverse. The car only weighs 1,433-1,543 lb (650-700 kg) thanks to about a thousand holes drilled in the body. Jørn plans on installing a turbo system in 2017.
Source: møkkakjeller’n FB page and Gatebil.no via Speedhunters
2 Comments
MOPARfan
To be honest I’m not a big fan of these bike engine swaps. They have pretty much no torque, you need to rev a hell out of them to get any power. I get it that they’re light, compact and powerful, but still.
Vince
You are wrong, you know nothing about motorcycles, nether a modification of a transmission, that can help to deliver a much more advantages been mounted on a motorcycle engines, you seems to be without any knowledge dude, rpm is everything in this kind of situation, the track is flat, not climbing, and you do not know if the train has a good size mass weight in the flywheel, to help to impulse the car, besides they open and bored it to 1300 it has much more horse power, yeah you need not to be fan of this because you are a total ignorant!